Kawhi dresses as God and Doncic as mortal: to the seventh game

It could be Luka Doncic’s coronation, but Kawhi Leonard raised his hand. In this series, the Slovenian wasn’t the only one fooling around with the deities. The Clippers star, from his deadly silence, added and added. On average, they are 32.5 points and 7.5 rebounds; today, 45 and 6 respectively. He did not give a smile of joy, as he had not frowned in defeat, but Los Angeles will dictate sentence. They will also do so in a tie in which all the matches have been won by the visitors. In two days, then, a pitched battle. The Angelenos, who will have to burst the aforementioned statistic, with the need to win; the Texans, hoping to once again overcome a first since 2011, the same year they won the ring with Dirk Nowitzki. Doncic, who had received the approval of the German in the second game of the series, will have to look like him again. It must be, again, the monster that, thus far, has had the Clippers trembling. Because today it was not. Today, those of Tyronn Lue put to work that machine that torments in defense, that corset that strangles anyone.

In the first time out, already, first conclusions. Every second counted. A basket of more weighed like a monolith and one of less left a feeling of immeasurable emptiness. With it, a lot of rhythm. Fast paced. And, in it, Reggie Jackson in his natural habitat. Half a minute into the first quarter, his first basket was missing. Before, six of six in field goals, with two of two in triples. At the end of the game, 25 points and 9 assists with 3 of 7 in the triple, Kawhi’s main support. The Clippers’ mainstay when their franchise player played hide-and-seek and the Mavericks were checking debts on their list (28-26). The annotation was conjugated in the plural, an absolute rarity, and they achieved an advantage that, for statistics, was synonymous with definitive: This season, 30-1 record in the games in which they win the first set. The only defeat, the third game in this series. The Clippers have done it again.