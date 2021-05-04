Kawasaki Frontale wins at home against Nagoya Grampus (3-2)

05/04/2021 at 10:00 CEST

The Kawasaki Frontale added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-2 against him Nagoya Grampus this tuesday in the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium. The Kawasaki Frontale came with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in his fiefdom by a score of 3-2 at Cherry Osaka. On the part of the visiting team, the Nagoya Grampus He came from beating 2-0 in his stadium at Prawn Osaka in the last match played. After the match, the local team took the lead of the J1 Japanese League, while the Nagoya Grampus ranked third at the end of the match.

The game started in a favorable way for the Kawasaki team, who opened the scoring with a goal of Jesiel in minute 31, ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

The second part of the match started in a positive way for him Kawasaki Frontale, who increased his scoring account with respect to his opponent with a goal from Yamane moments after the start of the second half, in minute 50. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the home team, increasing the advantage thanks to an own goal from Maruyama at minute 60. However, the Nagoya Grampus approached the scoreboard thanks to the goal of Inagaki in the 74th minute. Nagoya’s team scored again, cutting differences to make it 3-2 with a goal from Mateus at 84 minutes, thus ending the duel with the result of 3-2.

The technician of the Kawasaki Frontale, Toru oniki, gave entry to the field to Tone, Chinen, Wakisaka, Kurumaya Y Tsukagawa replacing Ienaga, Leandro Damiao, Mythoma, Hate Y Noborizato, while on the part of the Nagoya Grampus, Massimo Ficcadenti replaced Saito, Morishita, Gabriel Xavier Y Kakitani for Naruse, Maeda, Nagasawa Y Yamasaki.

The Kawasaki Frontale from Toru oniki leads the tournament with 32 points, in place of access to the AFC Champions League, while the team led by Massimo Ficcadenti he ranked third with 26 points, also occupying an AFC Champions League spot.

On the next day the Kawasaki Frontale will play against him Prawn Osaka away from home and the Nagoya Grampus will play his match against him Cherry Osaka at home.

Data sheetKawasaki Frontale:Jung Sung, Taniguchi, Jesiel, Noborizato (Tsukagawa, min.89), Yamane, João Schmidt, Hatate (Kurumaya, min.89), Tanaka, Mitoma (Wakisaka, min.77), Leandro Damião (Chinen, min.64) and Ienaga (Tono, min.63)Nagoya Grampus:Langerak, Maruyama, Nakatani, Yoshida, Naruse (Saito, min.65), Yonemoto, Nagasawa (Gabriel Xavier, min.72), Inagaki, Mateus, Yamasaki (Kakitani, min.73) and Maeda (Morishita, min.66)Stadium:Kawasaki Todoroki StadiumGoals:Jesiel (1-0, min. 31), Yamane (2-0, min. 50), Maruyama (3-0, min. 60), Inagaki (3-1, min. 74) and Mateus (3-2, min. 84)