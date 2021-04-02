Kawasaki Frontale welcomes Oita Trinita on matchday seven

04/02/2021 at 12:03 CEST

The Oita Trinita travel this Saturday to Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium to measure yourself with Kawasaki Frontale in their seventh match of the J1 Japanese League, which will start at 12:00.

The Kawasaki Frontale intends to add a victory in the seventh day after defeating the Urawa Reds in it Saitama Stadium 2002 by 0-5, with goals from Hate, Leandro Damiao, Kobayashi and Wakisaka. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in five of the six games played to date, with 16 goals scored against two conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Oita Trinita suffered a defeat to the Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the last game (1-3), so that a win against Kawasaki Frontale It would help you improve your track record in competition. To date, of the five games that the Oita Trinita In the J1 Japanese League, he has won one of them and accumulates a figure of seven goals conceded against five in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Kawasaki Frontale they have won three times in three games so far, numbers that highlight the team’s potential and safety when they play in their stadium. At home, the Oita Trinita has a balance of one victory and one defeat in two games that he has played so far, so the players of the Kawasaki Frontale They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Kawasaki Frontale, the numbers show six wins and two draws for the hosts. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Oita TrinitaWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last confrontation between the Kawasaki Frontale and the Oita Trinita This competition was played in November 2020 and ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

To this day, the Kawasaki Frontale it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 11 points with respect to its rival. The team of Toru oniki He arrives at the match in second position and with 16 points before the match. For their part, the visitors have five points and occupy the eleventh position in the tournament.