Kawasaki Frontale takes the win after beating FC Tokyo 2-4

Apr 11, 2021 at 9:06 AM CEST

The Kawasaki Frontale played and won 2-4 as a visitor last Sunday’s match at the Ajinomoto Stadium. The FC Tokyo came with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in his fiefdom by a score of 2-1 at Consadole Sapporo. Regarding the visiting team, the Kawasaki Frontale won the Sagan tosu at home 1-0 and previously did it also at home, against the Oita Trinita 2-0 and had a three-game winning streak. After the result obtained, the Tokyo team is eighth at the end of the match, while the Kawasaki Frontale maintains the leadership of the J1 Japanese League.

The first team to score was the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring through a goal by Ienaga in minute 8. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Kawasaki Frontale, who distanced himself with a second goal from Ienaga in the 17th minute, concluding the first period with the score of 0-2.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the local team, which cut differences in the light thanks to a goal from Adailton in the 59th minute. However, Kawasaki’s side increased the score with a goal from Mythoma in the 61st minute. Afterwards, the visitors scored again by means of a goal from Leandro Damiao at 75 minutes to establish 1-4 in favor of the Kawasaki Frontale. The Tokyo team reduced distances thanks to a goal from Uchida in the 84th minute, thus closing the match with a final score of 2-4.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Adailton, Takahagi, Tagawa, Uchida Y Arthur replacing Abe, Nakamura, Nagai, Mita Y Higashi, while the changes by the visiting team were Wakisaka, Kobayashi, Chinen, Hasegawa Y Kento Tachibanada, which entered through Tone, Leandro Damiao, Ienaga, Mythoma Y Tanaka.

In the match the referee warned with a yellow card only to the home team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Higashi.

With this result, the FC Tokyo remains with 15 points and the Kawasaki Frontale get 25 points after winning the match.

On the next day the FC Tokyo will play against him Fukuoka Wasp at home and the Kawasaki Frontale will play his match against him Sanfrecce Hiroshima in their stadium.

Data sheetFC Tokyo:Kodama, Morishige, Okazaki, Ogawa, Nakamura (Takahagi, min.63), Aoki, Abe (Adailton, min.46), Higashi (Arthur, min.79), Mita (Uchida, min.64), Diego Oliveira and Nagai (Tagawa, min.64)Kawasaki Frontale:Tanno, Taniguchi, Jesiel, Kurumaya, Yamane, João Schmidt, Tanaka (Kento Tachibanada, min.91), Tono (Wakisaka, min.70), Mitoma (Hasegawa, min.84), Leandro Damião (Kobayashi, min.84) and Ienaga (Chinen, min.84)Stadium:Ajinomoto StadiumGoals:Ienaga (0-1, min. 8), Ienaga (0-2, min. 17), Adailton (1-2, min. 59), Mitoma (1-3, min. 61), Leandro Damião (1-4 , min. 75) and Uchida (2-4, min. 84)