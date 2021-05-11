Kawasaki Frontale defends the lead against Vegalta Sendai

May 11, 2021 at 12:01 CEST

Next Wednesday at 12:00 the match of the twentieth day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, in which we will see the Kawasaki Frontale and to Vegalta Sendai in the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium.

The Kawasaki Frontale faces with reinforced spirits for the match of the twentieth day after winning the last two games against him Prawn Osaka at home and in front of Nagoya Grampus at home by 0-2 and 3-2, respectively. In addition, the locals have won in 11 of the 13 matches played so far in the J1 Japanese League, with a streak of 33 goals in favor and 10 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Vegalta Sendai suffered a defeat to the Urawa Reds in the last game (2-0), so that a victory against the Kawasaki Frontale it would help him improve his record in the championship. To date, of the 12 games that the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won one of them with a balance of eight goals scored against 23 conceded.

In reference to the results as a local, the Kawasaki Frontale has achieved statistics of seven victories and a draw in eight games played in his stadium, figures that speak positively of the squad of Toru oniki when he plays at home. At the exits, the Vegalta Sendai has a record of six defeats and two draws in eight games played, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium Kawasaki Frontale if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have met before in the stadium of the Kawasaki FrontaleIn fact, the numbers show seven wins, one loss and one draw for the home team. In turn, the locals have a streak of four games in a row winning at home against the Vegalta Sendai. The last match they played on Kawasaki Frontale and the Vegalta Sendai in this tournament it was in March 2021 and ended with a result of 1-5 for the locals.

Looking at their position in the Japanese League J1 leaderboard, we can see that the Kawasaki Frontale they are ahead of the visiting team with an advantage of 29 points. The Kawasaki Frontale He has 35 points in his locker that have allowed him to achieve the current leadership of the competition. For his part, Vegalta Sendai it has six points and occupies the nineteenth position in the classification.