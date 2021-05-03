Kawasaki Frontale defends lead against Nagoya Grampus

05/03/2021 at 8:01 AM CEST

The Kawasaki Frontale receives this Tuesday at 8:00 the visit of the Nagoya Grampus in the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium during their twelfth meeting in the J1 Japanese League.

The Kawasaki Frontale arrives with enthusiasm for the twelfth day after achieving victory at home in the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium by 3-2 against Cherry Osaka, with goals from Mythoma Y Leandro Damiao. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won nine of the 11 matches played to date and have managed to score 27 goals in favor and seven against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Nagoya Grampus managed to defeat the Prawn Osaka 2-0 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Soma Y Yamasaki, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Kawasaki Frontale. Before this match, the Nagoya Grampus they had won in eight of the 11 games played in the J1 Japanese League this season, with a balance of 15 goals for and three against.

Regarding the results at home, the Kawasaki Frontale he has won six times and drawn once in seven games played so far, indicative figures that he is getting a good baggage of points in his stadium. At home, the Nagoya Grampus He has a record of five victories and a draw in six games he has played so far, so he is a priori a tough opponent when he plays outside his stadium, where he has accumulated a good income from points achieved.

The two rivals have met before in the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium, in fact, the numbers show three losses and three draws in favor of the Kawasaki Frontale. In addition, the locals have a total of five consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the J1 Japanese League. The last time they faced the Kawasaki Frontale and the Nagoya Grampus in this tournament it was in April 2021 and the match concluded with a result of 0-4 favorable to the Kawasaki Frontale.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that, before the match, the Kawasaki Frontale is ahead of the Nagoya Grampus with a difference of three points. The Kawasaki Frontale So far he has accumulated a total of 29 points in his locker that have allowed him to reach the current leadership of the J1 Japanese League. For his part, the Nagoya Grampus it has 26 points and occupies the second position in the classification.