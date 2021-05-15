Kawasaki Frontale defends lead against Consadole Sapporo

05/15/2021 at 8:01 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 08:00 the match of the fourteenth day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, which will face the Kawasaki Frontale and to Consadole Sapporo in the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium.

The Kawasaki Frontale faces with reinforced spirits for the match of the fourteenth day after winning the last two games against him Prawn Osaka out of his field and in front of the Nagoya Grampus at home by 0-2 and 3-2, respectively. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in 11 of the 13 games played so far in the J1 Japanese League and accumulate a figure of nine goals conceded to 32 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Consadole Sapporo managed to defeat the Tokushima Vortis 1-2 during their last match in the competition, with a goal from Anderson lopes, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the fiefdom of the Kawasaki Frontale. Of the 12 games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Consadole Sapporo he has won four of them with a figure of 19 goals in favor and 18 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Kawasaki Frontale He has achieved figures of seven victories and a draw in eight games played in his stadium, figures that show the potential and the security of the team when he plays in his stadium. At the exits, the Consadole Sapporo It has a balance of two wins, three losses and two draws in seven games played, so it will be difficult (but not impossible) to win at the home team’s stadium.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Kawasaki FrontaleIn fact, the numbers show four wins, one loss and one draw for the home team. In turn, the visiting team adds two games in a row without losing at home against the Kawasaki Frontale. The last time they faced the Kawasaki Frontale and the Consadole Sapporo in this competition it was in November 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 0-2 in favor of Consadole Sapporo.

Regarding the situation of these teams in the J1 Japanese League, before the match, the Kawasaki Frontale is ahead of the Consadole Sapporo with a difference of 20 points. The Kawasaki Frontale He has 35 points in his locker that have allowed him to reach the current leadership of the competition. For his part, Consadole Sapporo he has 15 points and ranks eleventh in the tournament.