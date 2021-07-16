Kawasaki Frontale defends its lead against Shimizu S-Pulse

07/16/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

The Shimizu S-Pulse receives this Saturday at 11:30 the visit of the Kawasaki Frontale in the IAI Stadium Nihondaira during their eighteenth game in the J1 Japanese League.

The Shimizu S-Pulse comes to the match with the intention of improving their performance in the championship after drawing the last match played against the Tokushima Vortis. Since the competition began, the locals have won in five of the 21 games played to date in the J1 Japanese League and accumulate a figure of 28 goals conceded against 22 in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Kawasaki Frontale he had just won his last two games 0-4 and 0-2, the first against the Nagoya Grampus at home and the second before him Yokohama out of his field, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Shimizu S-Pulse. To date, of the 21 games played by the Kawasaki Frontale In the J1 Japanese League, he has won 17 of them with a balance of 51 goals scored against 15 conceded.

Regarding the results as a local, the Shimizu S-Pulse they have won twice, been beaten three times and have drawn four times in nine games played so far, numbers that show the weakness of the team in home games and that in turn give hope to the visitors. In the role of visitor, the Kawasaki Frontale He has won six times and drawn twice in his eight games, so he will be a tough opponent for him. Shimizu S-Pulse, who will have to do everything in his power to defend the field advantage.

In their last clashes at the stadium of the Shimizu S-Pulse, the numbers show six wins, six losses and two draws for the hosts. In turn, the visitors have not lost in their last eight visits to the stadium of the Shimizu S-Pulse. The last time they played the Shimizu S-Pulse and the Kawasaki Frontale in this tournament it was in December 2020 and the match concluded with a 2-2 draw.

In reference to their position in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that the away team is ahead of the Shimizu S-Pulse with a difference of 32 points. The team of Michelangelo Lotina He comes into the game in thirteenth position and with 23 points before the game. For his part, Kawasaki Frontale So far he has accumulated a total of 55 points that have allowed him to reach the current leadership of the competition.