Kawasaki Frontale beat Kashima Antlers 2-1 at Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium

05/30/2021 at 2:04 PM CEST

The Kawasaki Frontale added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Kashima antlers this sunday in the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium. The Kawasaki Frontale He arrived at the game with a strengthened spirit after achieving a 0-4 victory against the Nagoya Grampus. For his part, Kashima antlers won away from home 0-2 their last match in the competition against Nagoya Grampus. After the game, the local team remained leader of the J1 Japanese League, while the Kashima antlers ranked seventh at the end of the match.

The match started in a favorable way for the Kawasaki team, who debuted the light with a goal from Leandro Damiao In minute 20. After this, the first period ended with a score of 1-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for Kashima’s team, which tied with a goal of Ueda in minute 63. But later the Kawasaki Frontale got ahead thanks to a bit of Kobayashi in the last moments of the game, specifically in 94, ending the confrontation with a final score of 2-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Kawasaki Frontale from Toru oniki relieved Hasegawa, Kurumaya, Chinen Y Kobayashi for Mythoma, Noborizato, Leandro Damião Y Hate, while the technician of the Kashima antlers, Naoki soma, ordered the entry of Shirasaki, Yuta matsumura, Stum Y Nagaki to supply Koizumi, Doi, Ueda Y Diego Pituca.

The referee showed two yellow cards. Locals saw one of them (Jesiel) and those of the visiting team saw a card, specifically Nagato.

The Kawasaki Frontale from Toru oniki leads the tournament with 35 points, in a place for access to the AFC Champions League, while the team led by Naoki soma he ranked seventh with 21 points.

On the next round of the J1 Japanese League, both the Kashima antlers As the Kawasaki Frontale will play a new game away against him Kashiwa reysol and the Oita Trinita respectively.

Data sheetKawasaki Frontale:Jung Sung, Taniguchi, Jesiel, Noborizato (Kurumaya, min.87), Yamane, João Schmidt, Hatate (Kobayashi, min.93), Tanaka, Mitoma (Hasegawa, min.64), Leandro Damião (Chinen, min.88) and IenagaKashima Antlers:Oki, Machida, Inukai, Nagato, Tsunemoto, Koizumi (Shirasaki, min.46), Léo Silva, Araki, Diego Pituca (Nagaki, min.87), Ueda (Stum, min.85) and Doi (Yuta Matsumura, min. 77)Stadium:Kawasaki Todoroki StadiumGoals:Leandro Damião (1-0, min. 20), Ueda (1-1, min. 63) and Kobayashi (2-1, min. 94)