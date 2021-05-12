Kawasaki Frontale and Vegalta Sendai draw 2-2 and split the points

05/12/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

The match held this Wednesday at the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium and who faced the Kawasaki Frontale and to Vegalta Sendai it ended with a two-way tie between the two contenders. The Kawasaki Frontale He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Prawn Osaka away from home (0-2) and the other in front of Nagoya Grampus in their stadium (3-2) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. On the visitors’ side, the Vegalta Sendai he was defeated 2-0 in the last game he played against the Urawa Reds. After the result obtained, the local team remained with the leadership of the J1 Japanese League, while the Vegalta Sendai He was in nineteenth place at the end of the match.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Kawasaki Frontale, which premiered the light with a goal from Kobayashi shortly after the start of the match, specifically in minute 3. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

In the second half came the goal for him Vegalta Sendai, which equaled the meeting with a bit of Nakahara in minute 74. However, the local team took the lead on the scoreboard, making it 2-1 thanks to a goal from Mythoma in minute 84. But later the Sendai team achieved the tie through a goal of Martinus in injury time, specifically in 96, concluding the match with a score of 2-2 on the scoreboard.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Kawasaki Frontale they entered from the bench Tsukagawa, Ienaga, Tone, Leandro Damiao Y Jesiel replacing Wakisaka, Chinen, Kobayashi, Tanaka Y Kurumaya, while changes by the Vegalta Sendai They were Ryoma Kida, Simão Junior, Matsushita, Akasaki Y Martinus, which entered through Foguinho, Hachisuka, Kato, Sasaki Y Tomita.

In the match there was a total of one yellow card only for the Sendai team. Specifically, the referee showed a yellow card to Sasaki.

The Kawasaki Frontale from Toru oniki leads the tournament with 41 points, occupying a place for access to the AFC Champions League, while the team led by Makoto Teguramori he was in nineteenth place with six points.

The next day the Kawasaki team will play at home against the Yokohama, Meanwhile he Vegalta Sendai He will seek triumph in his fiefdom in front of the Urawa Reds.

Data sheetKawasaki Frontale:Tanno, Kurumaya (Jesiel, min.85), Taniguchi, Noborizato, Yamane, Tanaka (Leandro Damião, min.78), Wakisaka (Tsukagawa, min.65), Hatate, Mitoma, Chinen (Ienaga, min.65) and Kobayashi (Tone, min.78)Vegalta Sendai:Slowik, Hisashi Appiah Tawiah, Teruyama, Hachisuka (Simão Junior, min.46), Takumi Mase, Tomita (Martinus, min.87), Foguinho (Ryoma Kida, min.46), Kato (Matsushita, min.63), Nakahara , Minagawa and Sasaki (Akasaki, min. 80)Stadium:Kawasaki Todoroki StadiumGoals:Kobayashi (1-0, min. 3), Nakahara (1-1, min. 74), Mitoma (2-1, min. 84) and Martinus (2-2, min. 96)