Kawasaki Frontale and Sanfrecce Hiroshima split the points after drawing one

04/18/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The match played this Sunday in the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium and who faced the Kawasaki Frontale and to Sanfrecce Hiroshima it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Kawasaki Frontale He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Cherry Osaka in his fiefdom (3-2) and the other in front of FC Tokyo away from home (2-4) and with a streak of five consecutive victories in the competition. On the visitors’ side, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Shonan bellmare. After the result obtained, the local team remained leader of the J1 Japanese League, while the Sanfrecce Hiroshima ranked sixth at the end of the match.

The first part of the match started in a favorable way for the Kawasaki team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Ienaga at 38 minutes, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

After halfway through the match, in the second half came the goal for the Hiroshima team, who put the tables with a goal of Morishima in the 65th minute, ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Kawasaki Frontale from Toru oniki relieved Kazuki, Tsukagawa, Chinen, Kobayashi Y Hasegawa for Tone, Wakisaka, Leandro Damiao, Ienaga Y Mythoma, while the technician of the Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Hiroshi jofuku, ordered the entry of Ezequiel, Ayukawa, Shibasaki Y Chajima to supply Kashiwa, Asano, Rhayner Y Nogami.

In the match there was a total of one yellow card only for the Hiroshima team. Specifically, the referee showed a yellow card to Yuta Imazu.

At the moment, the Kawasaki Frontale he gets 31 points and the Sanfrecce Hiroshima with 16 points.

Data sheetKawasaki Frontale:Jung Sung, Taniguchi, Jesiel, Noborizato, Yamane, Tanaka, Tono (Kazuki, min.71), Wakisaka (Tsukagawa, min.71), Mitoma (Hasegawa, min.85), Leandro Damião (Chinen, min.79) and Ienaga (Kobayashi, min. 79)Sanfrecce Hiroshima:Osako, Yuta Imazu, Araki, Higashi, Nogami (Chajima, min.85), Rhayner (Shibasaki, min.73), Aoyama, Morishima, Kashiwa (Ezequiel, min.66), Junior Santos and Asano (Ayukawa, min.73 )Stadium:Kawasaki Todoroki StadiumGoals:Ienaga (1-0, min. 38) and Morishima (1-1, min. 65)