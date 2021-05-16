Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 Consadole Sapporo

05/16/2021 at 10:00 CEST

The Kawasaki Frontale added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Consadole Sapporo this sunday in the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium. The Kawasaki Frontale He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Prawn Osaka at home (0-2) and the other in front of Nagoya Grampus in his fiefdom (3-2) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. On the part of the visiting team, the Consadole Sapporo came from beating 1-2 away from home to Tokushima Vortis in the last match played. After the result obtained, the local team remained with the leadership of the J1 Japanese League, while the Consadole Sapporo He was in twelfth place at the end of the match.

In the first half, none of the teams was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

The second period started in a favorable way for the Kawasaki Frontale, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring through a goal from Mythoma moments after the resumption of the duel, specifically in the 50th minute. The Kawasaki team joined again, increasing the gap, making it 2-0 through a goal from Kobayashi in injury time, specifically in 96, thus closing the match with a final score of 2-0.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Kawasaki Frontale who entered the game were Tanaka, Kurumaya, Hasegawa, Kobayashi Y Kento Tachibanada replacing Kazuki, Noborizato, Mythoma, Leandro Damiao Y Hate, while changes in the Consadole Sapporo They were Arano, Aoki, Bothroyd Y Douglas, who entered to replace Fukai, Suga, Komai Y Kaneko.

The referee showed a yellow card to Consadole Sapporo (Suga), while the home team did not see any.

With 38 points, the Kawasaki Frontale from Toru oniki continues as leader of the J1 Japanese League, in a position to access the AFC Champions League, while the team led by Michael Petrovic it was placed in twelfth place with 15 points.

The next day both teams will play in their stadium. The Kawasaki team will do it against him Yokohama, Meanwhile he Consadole Sapporo will face the Shimizu S-Pulse.

Data sheetKawasaki Frontale:Jung Sung, Taniguchi, Jesiel, Noborizato (Kurumaya, min.72), Yamane, João Schmidt, Kazuki (Tanaka, min.46), Hatate (Kento Tachibanada, min.88), Ienaga, Mitoma (Hasegawa, min.79) and Leandro Damião (Kobayashi, min.87)Consadole Sapporo:Sugeno, Miyazawa, Fukumori, Tanaka, Fukai (Arano, min.55), Takamine, Kaneko (Douglas, min.89), Suga (Aoki, min.68), Ogashiwa, Komai (Bothroyd, min.68) and Anderson LopesStadium:Kawasaki Todoroki StadiumGoals:Mitoma (1-0, min. 50) and Kobayashi (2-0, min. 96)