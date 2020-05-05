15 minutes. New York City Health Authorities identified 15 cases of children with Kawasaki disease. Is about a rare pathology that is related to COVID-19.

Given this, they ask both parents and health centers “monitor” the appearance of your symptoms. These include fever, rashes, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

At a press conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that the 15 cases identified are “sufficient to say that although it is rare, compared to the hundreds of thousands of people who have contracted the disease, it is cause for concern.” For this reason, issued a “health alert” for health providers to report possible new cases.

The head of Health of the city, Oxiris Barbot, explained that if this condition, similar to pediatric shock, is identified soon, a treatment that includes immunoglobulin and aspirin can be applied, and there will generally be no long-term consequences. He added that if they are not identified, there may be, related to coronary problems.

“The context of a global pandemic is a situation where pediatricians may not think, ‘This is the typical manifestation of what is happening (with Kawasaki),’ so I have instructed staff to contact pediatric services to monitor if they see these symptoms in children (…) “. It seeks to determine “whether it is something isolated or an emerging trend,” he explained.

Cases in other cities

Barbot noted that, in addition to the cases identified in the UK, New York authorities “have learned that there are a number of cases in Philadelphia and Boston”. He clarified that they have not registered any deceased child who had been diagnosed with this rare condition.

The health official said that the strain of the COVID-19 virus being seen in the New York area “behaves differently than the strain seen in China.” He maintains that this is why children with symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki disease are being seen. “

In addition, he anticipated that as a result of increased attention to symptoms New York will have more cases identified with the condition. He recalled that children can become ill and transmit the coronavirus, although they are generally not seriously affected.