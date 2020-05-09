Three minors died in New York from Kawasaki disease; a condition that could be related to COVID-19 disease.

The governor of the state, Andrew Cuomo, reported this Saturday, May 9, that there are already more than 70 children who have been treated for symptoms of Kawasaki disease.

Symptoms of the disease include persistent fever, failure of one or more body organs, and inflammation.

In these cases, experts believe that Kawasaki disease may be related to COVID-19, however it has not been scientifically proven.

But the United States is not the only affected country

Other nations such as the United Kingdom have also been affected by the disease, and it is that although infants are not among the groups most affected by the new coronavirus, the medical community in that country has experienced cases of “pediatric inflammatory syndrome”In some of them.

What to know about Kawasaki disease and COVID-19 in kids

The American Heart Association (AHA) has already warned the global medical community about this new condition among children:

“Most children with COVID-19 are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms. However, in the past two months, first in Europe and more recently in the United States, a low number of children have developed a more serious inflammatory syndrome with COVID-19, often causing them to be hospitalized and occasionally requiring intensive care. ” .

Children affected with the new coronavirus have had symptoms similar to those of other pediatric inflammatory conditions, especially Kawasaki disease, they analyze.

What is the relationship with COVID-19?

For now, doctors are investigating the relationship between Kawasaki disease and COVID-19, since in addition to the aforementioned symptoms, infants have also experienced cardiac, respiratory, renal, gastrointestinal and neurological disorders.

The New York Times, for its part, took up the statements of the doctor Steven Kernie, chief of pediatric critical care at Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital.

The specialist believes that although the symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of Kawasaki disease, the former seems to affect the heart differently.

At least 73 children in New York have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease – a rare inflammatory condition in children – and toxic shock syndrome. Most of them are toddlers and elementary-age children.

The relationship between both conditions is already studied in detail

The United States Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has already started an investigation involving children affected by this new coronavirus in the nation.

This new disease in children appears linked to COVID-19. Its symptoms are very similar to Kawasaki Disease, which is what my son had as a toddler. It inflamed all his organs and may have caused permanent heart damage. Please take this seriously.

This study wants to determine what percentage of sick children developed symptoms of the disease.

Also, this ongoing research could help doctors know if the development of this new pediatric syndrome is a sequel to the virus.

