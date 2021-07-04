Kawasaki Català Aclam achieves its eighth victory of the 24 Hours of Catalonia

07/04/2021 at 2:06 PM CEST

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has closed today another edition of the 24 Hours of Catalonia of Motorcycling, a record edition. Kawasaki Català Aclam He has rewritten his name in the history of the resistance, signing his eighth victory in the mythical test. Molins de Rei’s team is the second team with the most victories, and today he has been able to make up for the last edition, in which he could not see the checkered flag. He has also set a record for laps, with a total of 759.

The 26th edition of the 24 Hours of Catalonia of Motorcycling it began with a certain familiar air. And it is that two of the teams that fought for victory were the Kawasaki Català Aclam and Team BMD Performance, the great rivals of the last edition held in 2019. Back then, it was the French who won the crown, while today the roles have been exchanged.

Together with these two teams, the FR Moto, owner of the pole position and usual in the first positions during the first hours. The three promised a fierce fight, but the demands of the race have taken its toll on all of them, although with less importance for Kawsaki Català Aclam, who has been able to secure victory despite various setbacks.

Kawasaki Català Aclam, with Julien Pilot, Anthony Loiseau, Gabriel Pons and Stéphane Egea, He started second, and led the first quarter of the race pressured by Team BMD Endurance, composed by Vincent Philippe, Alex Plancassagne, Camille Hedelin and Franck Delcour. Towards the middle of the race, the French took the reins. Meanwhile, the FR Moto (Asrin Rodi Pak, Jacopo Cretaro, Pedro Rodríguez, Álex Rubio), was trying to make his particular comeback by losing third position after a crash, a comeback that had not yet materialized due to the laps lost in the pits. The team CMA 64 – YAM 65 – Tech System (Sébastien Landaburu, Gino de la Rosa, Yann Patanchon, Jean-Philippe Pons) It then began to stand out and appear in the top 3.

Already under the artificial light of the Circuit and in the middle of the night phase, Team BMD Performance was still in front, with the tireless pressure of the Kawasaki Català Aclam. This pressure became evident when the French went to the ground, losing all their advantage and rejoining the track after the repairs in fourth position, leaving the command in the hands of the Català team, who have not let go of it again. The problems for the FR Moto continued to make an appearance, leading to its withdrawal at dawn due to engine problems on the Yamaha YZF R-1.

With these altercations between Team BMD Performance and FR Moto, two of the heavyweights of the meeting, the CMA 64 CMA 64 – YAM 65 – Tech System was climbing positions, until it reached second place, which it has maintained. The team Box 69 Racing it has begun to capture all eyes before dawn. The one who finally took third position on the podium, did not have it easy, and he started eighth. Throughout the race it was constant in the top five positions, until at night they were immersed in a titanic fight with BMD Performance for the podium. The French, who came from their fall, have not been able to overshadow them. The pressure has been more than evident, and all eyes were on both teams. In the end, Box 69 Racing has given the surprise with that absolute third place.

The work of Box 69 Racing is doubly applauded, as the Catalan team, which has fought with teams in the World Endurance Championship category, has also won the Open Superbike category with its riders. Jordi Pocorull, Marc Guillamet, Óscar Amado and Félix Rodríguez.

The Superstock 1000 category has been for the Central Team Endurance (Guichon, Charvaux, Fontes, Flotterer), in sixth place scratch. One of the Martimotos.com units, the team with the most participants, has achieved victory in Superstock 600. Specifically, it has been with Victor López, Omar Marcet, Carlos Gutiérrez and Sergio Romero.

On the other side of the coin, various home teams. The aforementioned FR Moto is part of a group of retirees that also includes the Atlantic Racing Team, EDN – Èxit Navàs with its two units, Est Moto Passion, Team Bimtrazer Basque and Team Scolaire FMR 34 Lycée Pierre. Mendes.

Despite the setbacks and difficulties that the participants have faced, this edition has gone off without major incidents. In fact, the safety car has not made any appearance, and that has caused the lap record set in 2015 by Yamalube Folch Endurance to be broken.

A sustainable event

The Circuit, certified in the ISO 14001 standard and the ISO 20121 standard for this competition and the Biosphere Commitment, promotes different actions in terms of sustainability. For example, Km0 gastronomy to avoid CO2 emissions from transport and favor the local economy; the efficient use of energy and water; electric vehicle charging points, the donation of surplus food to a local soup kitchen; the circular economy with tires, and the recovery of selectively collected waste fractions, among others.

This year, it has also innovated with the Sustainability Trophy, to raise awareness and inspire all parties involved. This recognition has been awarded to the Moto Club de Gémenos team, for having shown to carry out more sustainable actions through their social networks, such as the segregation of waste, the use of brake pad containers from the boxes, the use of drums to recycle the used oil, the use of low consumption appliances and the purchase of food km 0.