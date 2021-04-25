Kawasaki 650cc range: A2 bikes for everyone

Kawasaki’s 650 range is a spectacular choice to get started in the world of motorcyclesin a safe way. A server started his motorcycle riding with a Kawasaki Vulcan S so as far as that particular model is concerned, I anticipate that I will write with great affection. To my understanding, the motorcycles included in this Kawasaki engine They are perfect for those people who, despite having just obtained the A2 card, already have a certain reel in terms of experience.. Why? Because they are engines that, even though they are limited, already have features that allow us to carry high rates, so in my opinion, it is better to have some experience.

On the other hand, we have a huge positive point, and that is that these engines are not exactly new, they have been with us for a few years. For this reason, even being up-to-date in technology, they are mechanics more than tested, revised and retouched.

Kawasaki Versys 650 2021

A Trail valid both for beginners with a restless spirit who want to get started in the world of two wheels and for those more experienced who want to celebrate the reopening of borders by traveling through Europe from end to end. Little sister of the imposing Versys 1000 S, which also looks quite similar, it has 4 versions, the Versys 650 2021, the Versys 650 Tourer 2021, the Versys 650 Tourer + 2021 and the Versys 650 Grand Tourer 2021. The base price of the most basic is € 7,999, and that of the top of the range is € 11,270.

In this version, the engine develops 66Cv (47cv if we buy it limited) that together with its consumption of 4.4L / 100Km and to the deposit of nothing less than 21 liters make this bike an impressive travel companion. Its weight is 217 Kg and the seat height is 840mm. It does not seem like an excessively tall motorcycle, it should fit most of us and the weight it has is consistent, if we take a quick look at the weight of its eternal competitor, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 we see that there is little difference in weight ( 215Kg of the V-strom)

Kawasaki Vulcan S 2021

A smile escapes me as I think about how to describe this bike. The truth is that I love it, it was my first road bike, so for that matter, I think my experience with it fits perfectly to the subject we are dealing with. The first thing I want to say is that with this motorcycle I traveled my first 33,400Km on the roads of Spain, I made my first trip through Portuguese lands with a friend and his Z650 (which we will talk about later), I learned a lot, I enjoyed more and suffered because of she when I was attacked from behind at a zebra crossing and I had to stop doing routes during the 6 months it took for the new chassis to arrive. In the end I sold it so I could buy a Trail, but every time its review matches mine, I can’t help but want to see it again in my garage.

Now, from what I could see of this bike during the year and a half that I was able to ride with it, it is a quiet, picturesque motorcycle, to go on a route through the mountains without stress and to be able to enjoy every stop on the way, it’s his roll. But if you “twist his ear”, hold on to the bucks because it has the engine (a bit decaffeinated) of the Ninja 650. The truth is that if you want, even limited the Vulcan S goes more than enough to enjoy curves in the R style Yes, you will have to get used to playing the stirrup, because there will be curves that you brush from the beginning to the end. I certify that at night, the one you carry behind will follow you ojiplático. But it is not something worrying far from it, these long frictions are due to the fact that the footpegs of this custom-sport are very wide (and comfortable of course) and when they knock down they hit the asphalt very quickly. A detail that despite its spectacular nature, we have to get used to. The bike in general is very comfortable, the standard seat is already very soft in itself, and it also picks up the buttocks very well. It’s nice to travel with her!

I think I am already over the top in terms of personal impressions, so let’s move on to the main data. The engine, as in all Kawasaki 650s is the same, but in this case it does not develop 66Cv like the Versys, if not 61cv, has a consumption of about 4.5L / 100Km and a deposit of 14 liters. Regarding weight, I have to say that we should not be scared by the figure, it may seem high since it weighs more than a GS, but it is so short that it does not seem to weigh 229Kg. Its seat is suitable for anyone in terms of height, with a few 705mm not exactly a Hanoverian horse. We say goodbye to the Vulcan S saying that its base price is € 7,699 to make way for her naked sister.

Kawasaki Z650 2021

The Kawasaki naked was already totally renewed in 2020 so this year the changes are limited to the graphics. Taking this into account, for those who do not know it excessively, this model likes balance, with its 68Cv it’s the perfect intermediate step between the Z400 and the Z900. This motorcycle (and what I will say can be applied perfectly to the rest of 650) is in my opinion a perfect motorcycle for those who with the A2 fresh out of the oven are looking for a valid motorcycle for the A2, but that has a spicy point and the possibility that once you have the A, you can simply limit and enjoy the full potential. With a weight of 187Kg and a seat height of 775mmIt is a fairly manageable motorcycle while standing still. Have 15 liters deposit and an average consumption lower than 5L / 100Km, in line with those of her sisters. Its price starts at € 6,699.

Ninja 650 SE 2021

Finally we have the ninja, which is a faired z650 at the end of the day so little more to say, all the performance data are identical, except in general height, width and weight, since it is placed in 197Kg weight and with the fairing the total height rises from 1080mm from Z to 1135mm and the width is 775mm in the Z vs 740mm in the Ninja. But it is a great option for those who want to learn and perfect sports driving technique before buying a large displacement. Its base price is based on the € 7,650