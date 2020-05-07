Today we analyze Kawaii Deathu Desu, a game in which supernatural creatures transform into adorable idols dedicated to Japanese pop. As expected, they have a large number of fans around the world who have fallen for their talent and are completely dedicated to them.

But being a dedicated fan is not always a good thing, especially when you go after your favorite singer on stage and are easily manipulative. Luckily for them, in this beat’em up they have supernatural powers and the possibility to use all those poor souls in their favor. Death and destruction? Is it that those adorable idols hide something murky? well, let’s find out the answer to that question.

Adorable is also dangerous

Kawaii Deathu Desu it does not have a story as such. All the background given to us is through the description of the game in various media and could be summed up in: a group of demonic creatures turned into idols have started a peculiar competition, and their goal is to become the ladies of the underworld. The way to decide who is worthy of the title is very simple, the one that collects the most souls will be the chosen one.

With so many fans and fans willing to do anything for them, the best way to achieve your goals is to attract said fans to the stage and punish them for being so effusive. Of course, all this without losing the forms or stop shining in your presentation. After all, you are an idol and there is an image to take care of.

That said, we entered the game as such, one that bases all its mechanics on a simple premise, kill as much as you can and keep killing. The only way to move around in the game is through the L and R buttons on our Nintendo Switch, and repeating this action is much more painful than it appears. Alternatively, we found that it is possible to do using the touch screen to continue attacking and continue killing, but the big problem comes when you realize that the touch screen is not as accurate as one could want. Everything indicates that the console screen is not prepared to maintain precision in the face of continuous movements.

That the whole game is based on a single mechanic or premise does not make it bad, in fact it is entertaining and has a good number of scenarios and unlockables with which to have fun and “sting”, but the real problem comes when you realize all the time and effort required to start enjoying it. I am not talking about a fair difficulty curve in which you are improving, I am talking about repeat the same Over and over again.

Among friends it is the best

My big problem with Kawaii Deathu Desu, is the way in which repetition is forced to give a false sense of replayability. I don’t consider the game to be bad, but more mechanics are missing, perhaps a minigame. Another example of this is found in the extra content of the game, where there are a large number of costumes and characters, but all of these cost rather abusive figures. Far from encouraging you to continue to do everything, this ends up forcing you to take long breaks and not want to touch the game anymore.

There is also a certain RPG component, although it is not entirely pleasant. Our idols you can get improvements in your stats, but the prices of these are abusive and impractical. Imagine that to be able to do something in the fifth scenario you must be level five. Well, to be level five requires more than 8000 souls, and your most favorable level gives you only 350 per game. Do you understand where I’m going? This is a shame, since the game is fun and it has a lot of potential, potential that is diminished by its lack of variety. Although it is true that the more you advance the rewards improve, this does not prevent the start from going too far uphill unnecessarily.

Despite the aforementioned problems, it is in its two-player mode where Kawaii Deathu Desu shine and become a great experience. It’s really fun to compete against a friend to see who is able to fit more combos and do better. The games are short, so you can meet almost anytime, anywhere.

Death is really adorable

As far as the visual section is concerned, we find a game that is quite beautiful and attractive to the eye. The good use of colors and variety of designs both in characters and settings, they give it a striking and unique touch. One that does not leave you indifferent at any time. To this we must add the fact of operating at a constant frame rate both on laptop and desktop. It’s not too demanding a game, so performance isn’t something to worry about.

See also

Regarding his music, we have a quite varied catalog, although unfortunately only a few songs really impress. The soundtrack is enjoyable and not bad, but it doesn’t highlight everything you can expect from a game with the characteristics of this title.

Kawaii Deathu Desu – ¿And my fingers?

After long gaming sessions and not feeling my fingers, the only thing I can conclude is that Kawaii Deathu Desu It is a good game that unfortunately does not get to exploit all the potential it has. This is largely the fault of trying to force replayability based on a somewhat unfair difficulty curve and abusive pricing for improvements that are necessary to continue enjoying the experience (I am talking about pricing with the in-game currency, of course).

This does not mean that the game is bad or boring, because if you have patience and do short and casual sessions, the fun is more than guaranteed. On the other hand also you will have a great time If what you are looking for is a simple and low cost game with which to challenge other friends at parties or meetings.

We have analyzed Kawaii Deathu Desu thanks to a digital code provided by Eastasiasoft. Version analyzed: 1.0.0

And my fingers?

Kawaii Deathu Desu is a fun game with a lot of potential. Unfortunately this potential is not fully exploited and instead we find ourselves with a rather forced replayability.

PROS

Fun in its 1v1 mode

A rather striking and unique visual section

CONS

The prices of the extras and improvements are excessive

The replayability offered is very artificial and despite having “other modes”, in these we must repeat the same

