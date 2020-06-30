Often, we tend to think that the life of celebrities is always a journey of roses and that they live surrounded by luxury and fame in a world very different from ours. In part this may be true, but they do not for that reason live far from the problems of any ordinary citizen. The singer Katy Perry has related a series of quite intimate confessions where she explained that she was about to kill herself after separating in 2017 from Orlando Bloom and the limited success of the album he had published at the time: “I sank. She had given a lot and literally broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend. ”

Katy went into depression after his Witness album failed to reap all the success expected of him. In addition, to all this was added a loving disappointment for which the singer was emotionally destabilized: “I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now the future father of my baby. AND I was excited to fly high on my next album. But I didn’t fly high, I crashed”He explained in an interview for CBC’s SiriusXM.

After this, he went on and told how things changed little by little: “My hope is that something greater than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I am not disposable. Gratitude is probably what saved my life, because otherwise I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably I would have jumped. But I found ways to be grateful. If things get too tough, I say, ‘I’m grateful, I’m grateful!’ ”

A year after their love affair, Orlando and Katy resumed their relationship and on Valentine’s Day 2019 the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ asked his girl on Valentine’s Day. The singer explained that despite this euphoria for her next marriage, she must be cautious: “They were both elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are on hiatus due to the coronavirus.”Explained a source close to the couple for the magazine ‘People’. In addition, both await the birth of their first child together.