Katy Perry wears a latex dress on American Idol

Katy Perry wore an unforgettable look in one of the scenarios where she has been most loved: that of American Idol.

Katy Perry returned to the set of American Idol to be yet another judge in the talent contest that airs on ABC.

On the air, she wore a spectacular $ 4,290 latex wrapped Saint Laurent dress that she paired with $ 231 M. Sahlberg earrings.

Regarding footwear, he also chose Saint Laurent vinyl over-the-knee boots worth over $ 2,000.

When she arrived on set, she was wearing a beige cashmere sweater and white sneakers. After having spent some pleasant moments in Hawaii with his daughter Daisy and Orlando Bloom, he is gradually taking up his projects again.

In addition, she was accompanied by her dog Nugget, which is just one of the loves she has at home, since Orlando is a great lover of dogs, as has been made clear in different photos on her Instagram.

Katy was very excited during the broadcast and even joked that she froze when she heard one of the contestants sing.

Other judges who appeared on the show’s broadcast were Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.