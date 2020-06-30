Katy Perry, 35, is pregnant with her first daughter and with wedding plans (which had to be postponed by the coronavirus) with her partner, the actor Orlando Bloom. But his life was not always so bright. The American singer, who was fighting depression, has revealed that she thought about committing suicide after her relationship with her now fiancé was broken in 2017. The love disappointment coincided with a professional slump, and that is that her album « Witness » did not have the reception she expected. « I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now the future father of my baby. And I was excited to fly high on my next album. But I did not fly high, I crashed, » recalled the artist.

« My hope is that something greater than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I am not disposable. Gratitude is probably what saved my life, because otherwise I would have wallowed in my own sadness and I probably would have jumped. But I found a way to be grateful. And if things get too tough, I say to myself, ‘I’m grateful, I’m grateful!’ »

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom resumed their relationship a year later and on Valentine’s Day 2019 the actor asked her to marry him, although at the moment they have not been able to celebrate the wedding.