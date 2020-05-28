Katy Perry: the message that proves that she became friends with her boyfriend’s ex; God level maturity. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The God level maturity they show Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr, surprised and excited all the followers of the singer. And, in Katy’s most recent publication on her social network, you can see the message that proves that she became friends with her boyfriend’s ex.

It was through a photograph in which Katy Perry, In her style, she boasted a galactic dress, in honor of the launch of the Spacex spacecraft, which was to be sent into space yesterday, (and which, incidentally, was postponed due to bad weather). The point is that Miranda Kerr, the former Orlando Bloom, and mother of her oldest son, did not miss the opportunity to leave her opinion.

As we all know, Katy Perry will not become the first wife of Orlando Bloom, nor in the mother of her first child, since the actor was already married to the model Miranda Kerr, with whom he has a 9-year-old son named Flynn.

Still, the relationship between the four is extraordinary, as they see each other as a happy family, demonstrating their God-level maturity. Proof of this is a surprising message that the beautiful model wrote on Instagram, when Roar’s interpreter published a series of photographs sporting her pregnancy tummy in a shiny silver dress.

“Wonderful mom,” wrote Miranda, accompanied by an emoji full of love.

The reaction of the fans of Katy Perry He could not wait, who immediately liked the comment, and published surprised how nice it is to see such messages.

Without a doubt, Katy has proven to be a fairly open and friendly person, who supports her future husband, and perhaps that has earned her to have a healthy and strong relationship, because she even gets along wonderfully with Orlando’s son, with whom he has been caught walking in the streets holding hands and eating ice cream.

Katy Perry: the message that proves that she became friends with her boyfriend's ex; God level maturity.

