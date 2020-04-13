Katy Perry sweetens the nets wearing her tummy with a cute rabbit costume | Instagram

American singer, songwriter and actress Katy Perry filled social media and her millions of followers with tenderness by showing her tummy pregnant with a cute Easter bunny costume.

Currently Katy and Orlando are in isolation at home due to the health crisis, so they take advantage of fully enjoy the advance and evolution of his first pregnancy.

That is why the interpreter of The one that got away decided yesterday to dress up as rabbit in commemoration of Easter day.

Another reason for its publication was to announce that it will carry out a live broadcast from your official account Facebook.

Some bunny is going to do a live on Facebook with you just before Idol starts tonight at 7:45 to have a little Q&A about any of your American Idol questions, ”Perry wrote in his post.

Almost a day after its publication, the image has almost 3 million likes and endless comments from her followers filling her with tender messages.

Perry is so adorable! “,” That girl is getting bigger! “,” Beautiful baby, beautiful mom! “Were some of the comments.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago the couple made it known that your future baby it will be a pretty girl, so this beautiful stage is flourishing day by day.

She’s a girl, “Perry wrote in a post with a photo of Bloom.

Since she announced her pregnancy they have both been focused on this new stage of their lives and although both have been engaged since last year, the marriage has had to be postponed more than once.

The interpreter of Fireworks has chosen to do some live on their social networks and share how he is going through these days of quarantine.

