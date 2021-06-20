Katy Perry suffered an accident with her clothes in the style of Marilyn Monroe

While on vacation in Venice, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had a lot of fun, but suffered a bit from the weather.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seem to be enjoying their dream vacations in Venice, as in addition to have your whole family reunited (including their puppy Nugget), they have been able to navigate the city without mishap and have taken endless photographs to remember.

However, it seems that the looks that Katy has chosen for each day have played tricks on her on some occasions. On the day of their arrival when they were aboard a water taxi, the singer seemed to suffer with the rays of the sun that limited his vision; Although he learned his lesson by wearing caps and hats, now he has had to adapt to another situation.

It turns out that Katy packed short and light dresses to be cool with the hot weather that is felt at this time, but she did not count on the fact that gusts of wind also arrive that left her legs and a part of her buttocks visible. Katy tried to stop her dress, but it was so gauzy that it rose from where she wasn’t holding it.

Without giving too much importance to the subject, she continued her walk and did not let any external factor take away her joy or peace to walk with her daughter Daisy, whom she loves so much, that she has even been wearing jewelry in the shape of daisies, which is how she is. translate your daughter’s name.