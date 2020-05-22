Singer Katy Perry is living this confinement motivated by COVID-19 in a very special way. The American announced last February her pregnancy and subsequent wedding with Orlando Bloom, although the latter had to be postponed. In the last hours, he has decided to release his new single, taking advantage to show off his new, although not permanent, figure.

The singer released Daisies last Friday

It was in the video clip of the song Daisies, which was released last Friday and has already accumulated almost a total of 7 million views. In it, Katy Perry appears singing in a very natural environment in an American forest, where she decided to bathe in the river, submerging herself totally naked and later dancing without the nightgown used for filming.

It shows that Katy Perry is enjoying this time of her life and pregnancy to the fullest, wanting to show off her gut in one of her latest songs. The American would have liked to be able to do this next summer at her wedding, which was scheduled for that date, but it seems that she will marry Orlando Bloom when the storm passes.

The most natural side of this stage

The singer is one of the most followed on the international scene and that is why she has received many compliments in recent days for such a gesture. At Daisies she not only shows the new Katy Perry but also seeks to share the naturalness and beauty so characteristic of pregnancy.

However, not everything is going smoothly in recent months in the life of the singer. Pregnancy is also having some negative aspects that have directly affected your relationship. Despite the fact that things have not fortunately grown older, a few weeks ago it was rumored that her relationship with Orlando Bloom was not going through the best moment precisely because of the difficult situation they live after the suspension of their wedding due to COVID-19 and a Pregnancy that enters its final stretch also with fear of this virus.