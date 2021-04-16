Katy Perry: “Social media is rubbish, the decline of human civilization”

Maybe the singer Katy Perry No longer cultivate your social networks as before, taking into account the responsibilities that you have been assuming since last August as the proud mother of little Daisy Dove, the result of your more than consolidated sentimental relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.

However, when it comes to wielding the reasons that have led him to significantly reduce his presence in the virtual sphere, the pop star has made no reference to his many obligations and the limited free time he has to share photos, videos and reflections with your followers on Instagram or Twitter. And it is that the artist has preferred to attack directly against the most toxic side of these platforms and the ‘culture’ that has been created around them, in order to justify their increasingly scarce use.

For this, the Californian artist has curiously resorted to her Twitter profile and has limited herself to releasing a short and emphatic phrase, with ‘hashtag’ included: “Social media is rubbish, the decline of human civilization #I said what I said“, Has launched the nearly 110 million followers it has on the popular microblogging network.

It must be remembered that, at least until a few years ago, Katy Perry was the absolute queen of Twitter: a speaker who did not hesitate to make the most of it to promote her work and strengthen ties with her audience. Today he is not doing badly at all in terms of ‘followers’, since his profile is the third most followed in the world, being surpassed only by that of former president Barack Obama and fellow singer Justin Bieber.

