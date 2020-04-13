While the famous pop star and Orlando Bloom They have abandoned all their work commitments to isolate themselves in U.Stake advantage of enjoy the progress of the pregnancy in which they wait for their first-born together.

And, as part of their quarantine activities, Katy Perry has decided dress up as a cute bunny on the occasion of the festivities of Easter, while announcing a live question and answer session.

View this post on Instagram Somebunny 🐰 is going to be live on FACEBOOK with you right before Idol starts tonight at 7: 45p ET to have a little Q&A about any of your #AmericanIdol questions 🐣 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 12, 2020 at 3:33 pm PDT

“Some bunny is going to do a live on Facebook with you guys just before Idol starts tonight at 7:45 to have a little Q&A about any of your American Idol questions, ” Perry wrote in his post.

View this post on Instagram #FBF to when life was a beach 🏝😩 #AmericanIdol is taking it to back Hawaii THIS Sunday 8 / 7c. Tune in on @abcnetwork and don’t forget you can always catch up on any episodes or seasons 1 & 2 that you missed on @hulu !!! #staysafe A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:05 am PDT

The interpreter of “Hot And Cold” lmanaged to overcome with his nice publication the million and a half likes and many comments praising the pretty tummy of her increasingly advanced pregnancy.

Katy Perry finally reveals her baby’s sex

