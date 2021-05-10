Katy Perry sells one of her Beverly Hills homes for $ 7.45 million

The singer has just sold this property, one of two she had in the same neighborhood as the favorite neighborhood of Hollywood stars.

Perry had bought this house in late 2018, shortly before getting engaged to Orlando Bloom, but now that they have moved to Montecito, near Santa Barbara, it makes sense to want to get rid of it.

The property is quite large with 410 m² of living space, on a plot of almost half a hectare.

Built in 1960, the abode has four bedrooms, four bathrooms.

One of its most attractive features is the guaranteed privacy and security, as it is located within the exclusive gated community of Hidden Valley, where many celebrities live.

Some of the most renowned residents are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lawrence, Adele and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Besides that, the house is very well protected. Access is through an automatic gate and upon entering there is a long stone path that leads to the garage.

The distribution of the house is somewhat peculiar, it has two two-story wings at the ends that are joined by a one-level structure.

One of the wings houses the master bedroom, complete with two dressing rooms, a private balcony, a relaxation area, a bathroom with a separate tub, and a spectacular view of the outdoor vegetation.

At the other end are two additional suites, the office, and a recording and music production studio.

There is also a small space to practice yoga.

On the first floor of the house are the guest bedrooms, as well as a TV room.

This is one of its cozy rooms, it has a fireplace, fine furniture and elegant decoration.

The chef’s kitchen is very nice and spacious. It has a central island for breakfast, conventional oven and built-in microwave.

The main dining room receives a lot of light through the French doors that lead to the beautiful garden.

Outside, the main attraction is its splendid oval-shaped swimming pool, which is surrounded by trees and perfectly well-maintained lawns.

Much needed for hot Californian summers and an excellent place for a good barbecue with friends.

As previously mentioned, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom now live in a $ 14.2 million mansion in Montecito, where they are raising 8-month-old baby Daisy Dove Bloom.

For his part, Orlando Bloom still owns his bachelor house in Beverly Hills, for which he paid $ 7 million, where he lived when he had temporarily separated from Katy.