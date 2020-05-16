These are complex times for music, the situation that we live thanks to the coronavirus has forced many artists to delay the release of their next albums and to play from their homes. However, there are a few others that take this as an opportunity to deliver a positive message that can cheer up your fans, and that’s just what Katy Perry just did.

After revealing to us a few months ago that was expecting her first baby with actor Orlando Bloom in the video for “Never Worn White”, and for releasing singles like “Harleys in Hawaii” and “Small Talk”, The pop star has decided to reveal some details of her fifth studio album by releasing a new song.

The name of this song is “Daisies” and it is everything that many needed in this quarantine because it has an excellent message, referring to the resilience of the human spirit, something that we certainly need these days. Through a fairly relaxed pop tune, Katy Perry invites us not to be discouraged even if everyone tells us that we cannot achieve what we dream of.

As if this were not enough, Katy also released the video for “Daisies”, which was directed by Liza Voloshin –Who has worked recording commercials for brands like American Express, Nike, Estée Lauder and Barneys–. In it we see the singer interpreting the song in the middle of nature, exploring a forest in the middle of waterfalls to end up resting in a bunch of daisies.

To finish, the pop star announced that Daisies is also the name of his fifth studio album and which will be available on August 14 in physical format and digital platforms..

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this release is that in addition to being able preorder it at this time, fans can buy flower arrangements to send to friends or loved ones.

We better not tell you more, lift your spirits this Friday Check out below the video for “Daisies”, the latest single by Katy Perry:

