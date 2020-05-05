“data-reactid =” 25 “> In this sense, the Californian artist has a very useful resource to lift her spirits, put a smile on her face and, incidentally, momentarily disconnect from worries: the optimistic and vindictive songs of Bob Marley, which fill you with “positive” energy and help you focus on the exciting prospect of becoming a mother soon.

“data-reactid =” 26 “>” When I’m depressed, I put Bob Marley on, because he has a very comforting vibe and his songs are just positive. So I turn up the volume to maximum and let the music take over the whole house. And for some reason, I feel very good, “said the interpreter in a conversation with her Facebook followers, and then, justly, defending the short-term vision with which she now faces certain issues.

“I don’t know if I will be able to do a ‘baby shower’ or even a ‘baby moon’, it is too early to know. I am taking things day by day, but I will feel lucky if I can. I mean, I feel very grateful these days taking into account everything that is happening, “confessed the Californian artist.