Katy Perry keeps the spirit of spring alive with her dress

Katy Perry has always been one of the most creative singers in her videos, but she’s also a great example of being on trend.

After having been in Venice and Turkey in recent weeks, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrived in Paris and even actively participated in some events around fashion week, such as a dinner to which they were invited by Louis Vuitton. Now the time has come for Katy to show off her good taste for spring and summer in a dress that makes us think of a dream picnic.

The singer visited the French restaurant Le Grand Vefour with her fiancé when she was seen wearing this Erdem model, it is the Augustus dress made of cotton, with an elastic waist, bare shoulders and a floral print, perfect for a day outdoors if you are you’re willing to fork out $ 1,580 for it.

While the dress itself is casual and country-style, Katy gave it a romantic touch with $ 752 Manolo Blahnik mules that pretend to be ballet slippers because of their lace-up bow. She also carried with her a Celine bag in tan-brown calfskin.

Finally, she did not let the jewelry take points away from her look and scored a success with those Victorian-style earrings from Grainne Morton, which although they do not go unnoticed, are mixed in balance with the rest of the accessories that Katy chose. Katy will surely come back full of inspiration from her travels and will implement many ideas in her new shoe collection.