Katy Perry is happy because her daughter is already crawling and her first tooth has also come out



Katy Perry is a proud mom.

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

Singer Katy Perry couldn’t have been more fulfilled and satisfied in her first few months as mother to little Daisy Dove., since in addition to having begun to teach his daughter some peculiarities of that unconditional love that he feels for her so that the girl herself can recreate them in the not too distant future, the pop star boasts of being a direct and privileged witness of the many changes your daughter is already experiencing in the context of her rapid growth.

So much so, that the interpreter wanted to openly celebrate, in her last interview, that the adorable Daisy has already started to crawl and that with each passing day she moves with more agility and speed around the house, all this regardless of the growing Difficulty keeping up. In the same way, the girl’s first teeth are already showing slightly in her mouth, so her lucky mother has not been slow to try to establish similarities between them and her own.

“He’s already crawling pretty well and he has a tooth. It has not completely broken yet, yes. The truth is that it looks a bit like mine. I have always had very good teeth on the top, but if you could see the ones on the bottom … I don’t know, they are a bit weird. But I like it, I think it gives us character“, Explained the also fiancee of Orlando Bloom, father of the little girl, in conversation with Ryan Seacrest, specifically in the radio program that he presents on the KIIS-FM station.

