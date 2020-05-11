“data-reactid =” 25 “>” I have to admit that these last few weeks have helped me to recover somehow the balance in my day to day. They have helped me to become aware of what is coming and act accordingly. I am very excited and ready to join the mothers club. I hope you are all safe and well. Happy Mother’s Day, “he said yesterday during a live connection designed precisely to celebrate this important date on the Anglo-Saxon calendar.

Likewise, the music star, whose new single 'Daisies' will hit the download and streaming platforms this week, has announced that his next album, to which this song belongs In advance, it will materialize this year regardless of whether the planet is still confined or not. In this sense, Katy is not willing to allow the coronavirus to prevent her fans from letting themselves be "danced", even if it is in her houses.

“Of course, I have to stay creative these days. In California, as you well know, we are going to have to comply with many rules and change the way we do things, instead of going back to normal. I want to release my album this year, with or without quarantine, we will not let the coronavirus prohibit us from dancing, even if we have to do it in our homes, “he added on Facebook.