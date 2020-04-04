Katy Perry in her music video “Never Worn White”.

Photo:

Capitol Records / Courtesy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom finally revealed the sex of the baby they’re waiting for with a fun image.

“It’s a girl”, is what the interpreter of Dark Horse in Instagram, and added a photo of the star of Carnival row smiling, pink frosting all over her face.

In accordance with Entertainment Tonight, Perry told his fans from Melbourne, Australia, in the concert he gave there for the International Women’s Day, what she wanted her future baby to be a girl.

Bloom is already the father of a boy, Flynn, 9 years old, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

A source said that the singer is too excited to start her own family, fact that I wanted for years.

“Katy’s priority has always been a couple for life and a family and a future together. That is why he has not run to the altar, “said the informant.

“He has wanted this for so long and you just want to do it right. You’ve been eating a clean diet, exercising, and reading all you can about your growing baby and how make the best decisions for your body and baby “

