Katy Perry debuts ‘Electric’ with Pikachu for 25th anniversary of Pokémon

This year, Pokémon celebrated 25 years since the launch of its first editions for the Game Boy, which is why they decided to celebrate in style with music, and what better way than alongside artists like Post Malone, J Balvin, and of course, popular Katy Perry, who released a new single, Electric, accompanied by Pikachu and Pichu, two beloved creatures from the franchise.

As part of the festivities we had already seen an impressive concert with Post Malone, accompanied by dozens of Pokémon on a virtual stage and J Balvin being announced at the event; We also saw the release of the New Pokémon Snap and are looking forward to the Pokémon Shiny Diamond games | Shimmering Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the wait is brightened up thanks to the great new theme by Katy Perry, the perfect soundtrack for more adventures with friends.

The incredible video of Katy Perry with Pikachu and Pichu Early this Friday, Pokémon trainers and Katy Perry fans were surprised with a new song by the artist accompanied by a video full of life, which, to everyone’s surprise, featured the appearance of the acclaimed Pikachu and its pre-evolution, Pichu.

In the video, we see the singer interacting with both while exploring an island and a lighthouse that reminds all the trainers of the adventures lived in Ciudad Olivo in Pokémon Gold | Silver for the Johto region.

“I know you feel it, you feel it. If you believe it, then you can. There’s no reason this life can’t be ‘electric,’” Katy sings.

In the narrative of the video, we observe two Katys: one apparently from the future with her Pikachu and another in the past with her yet-to-evolved friend, and it is a little Pichu.

The Katy of the future puts everything in order for her to enter a talent show with her little friend in a fun and colorful clip.

The success of the new song and video was such that the song reached # 1 in YouTube trends and surpassed one million views in a matter of hours.

Information from: Millennium