The global pandemic caused by Covid-19 is having drastic consequences on the health, social and economic structures of the vast majority of countries on the planet. On an individual level, on the other hand, job insecurity, long weeks of confinement or uncertainty about the future are psychologically affecting many people. And pop star Katy Perry seems to be one of them.

The 35-year-old singer, who announced in early March that is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom, he is living some complicated months. First, the coronavirus crisis led to her having to postpone her wedding to the actor. On the other hand, a few days after publicly announcing her pregnancy, her grandmother died, to whom she was very close And to top off its current delicate situation, the US Weekly media revealed last month that Perry was “going through ups and downs” and that his relationship with Bloom was not at its best.

And just a few hours ago, The singer herself wanted to share her current state of mind with all her followers. He has done it through Twitter and hand in hand with some words that have immediately aroused the empathy and concern of his fans. “Sometimes I don’t know what is worse, trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm”, Perry wrote, referring, apparently, to the strict measures and restrictions that the authorities of the different countries have implemented to try to contain the speed of contagion.

Her ‘followers’ have been quick to try to cheer her up in every possible way, reminding her of her privileged situation or the prospect of giving birth to her baby very soon. “We love you so much. We’re in this together,” “Stay strong, queen.” “It’s tough. You have to try to be as positive as possible. Music is helping me with it, honestly. I’m really excited for ‘Daisies. ‘”. ‘Daisies’ is Perry’s new single, to be released precisely this Friday (With the possibility, according to several rumors, that it involves a new surprise collaboration with what was until recently his arch enemy, Taylor Swift).

The interpreter has always been very honest with the psychological problems he has suffered throughout his career. In late 2018, in fact, Perry announced his temporary withdrawal from music to focus on his mental health. During that slump, he came to confess that he felt unable even to get out of bed. Later he assured that her recovery had been heavily influenced by Bloom’s support, with which he began a “spiritual and emotional journey” that allowed him to start feeling better.