Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom take a walk with their daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went shopping to celebrate Katy’s first year as a mom. The couple brought their daughter Daisy on their outing.

This has been the first year that Katy Perry has been proud to have with her her little Daisy, whom she greatly adores and has become a source of her inspiration since before she was born in August.

Since then, Katy and Orlando have been dating, having new adventures and spending time with their little Daisy Dove Bloom, who joined them on the weekend as they went shopping on the eve of Mother’s Day.

Both Katy and Orlando are crazy about their baby. Sources close to the couple claim that since birth, Daisy has filled her home with love, affection and kindness, even as she has grown up during the pandemic.

To take hygiene measures, famous people who presumably they are already married, chose to introduce their baby to friends and family through video calls, so everyone has been aware of the development of this new facet of the family.

In the same way, it seems that Daisy has further strengthened the love between her parents, both of them completely adore each other and are on the same frequency to love and see their little girl grow up that never ceases to amaze them.

Katy Perry is an all-terrain mom

In a personal way, Katy has also fallen in love with herself in new ways; Since her birth she declared herself proud of her body and at no time has she given in to the pressure of fitting into a figure, she is simply enjoying the process and perfection of nature.