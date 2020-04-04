Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal what their baby boy or girl will be | Instagram

“She’s a girl,” is what Katy Perry wrote on Instagram on Friday, adding a photo of the Carnival Row star smiling, with pink frosting all over her face.

As Entertainment Tonight revealed, Perry told fans in Melbourne, Australia at her International Women’s Day concert that she wanted her future baby to be a girl.

Her partner Orlando Bloom is already the father of a boy, 9-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

A source shared that Perry is too excited to start her own family, a fact that she wanted to do for years.

“Katy’s priority has always been a life-long couple and a family and a future together. That is why she has not run to the altar,” said the informant.

He has wanted this for so long and just wants to get it right. You have been eating a clean diet, exercising, and reading all you can about your growing baby and how to make the best decisions for your body and baby.

