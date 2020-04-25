Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may not make it to the altar after relationship problems | Instagram

The couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom recently announced their pregnancy, something that made millions of people happy as well as their next wedding, but everything could change due to certain problems that they have presented in their relationship.

A few weeks ago, Katy announced that she was waiting for her first baby with his partner Orlando Bloom.

Since then they were seen very in love and united For this great event in their lives, however, it seems that not everything is rosy, since there have been problems in their relationship.

The relationship between both artists has been somewhat complicated since the beginning, since when they started in 2016 ended after a year and they came back in just a few weeks.

As you will remember, in the month of February last year, Orlando proposed marriage to the singer and she said yes.

Unfortunately the wedding that was going to take place in the middle of this year had to postpone due to the health contingency that is currently happening.

The pregnancy apart from being great news has also been something that has caused their relationship between them to change since according to Us Weekly, several sources that are close The couple assure that they have had many problems since they are expecting a child.

Katy and Orlando’s relationship has changed since she got pregnant. Both of them are having some ups and downs right now. Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a mother for the first time and Orlando is stressed about having a baby at this point in their lives, “confessed the person interviewed.

Despite the problems, they have ensured that these problems They are normal, since it is something common between them since they began their relationship.

Katy repeatedly revealed that they have many friction because of their personalities who are completely different but it is something that separates them and at the same time unites them.

It seems that the confinement has not come in the right moment to the lives of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, so it remains only to hope that no major problems arise and they can solve their problems before the birth of their little daughter.

