Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, dressed up as if they were 80 years old

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom They have joined forces to highlight the relevance of the right to vote that is faltering in the United States, and to raise awareness about it, they have decided to disguise themselves as if they were elderly and send a message from the future to the American nation.

The couple, who are known for being one of the most natural and funny both in social networks and in public events in which they appear together, have become very serious, at the same time characterized, and have emphasized the importance of voting in democracy through a video that is viral on the Internet. Have you seen it yet?

“You are the only hope. The America you know does not exist in the future. Democracy is dead and we have no voice, the regime watches over our every move (…). We lost our right to vote, the future has no reason to what to be like. Save democracy now that you still can “, they warn the population of 2021 since 2055.

This announcement from the ‘RepresentUS’ platform refers to the controversy that is generated in the US every time there are elections, since for different bureaucratic reasons (having to go in person to register for the registry, the lack of meeting points for this and long distances that many people have to travel without private transport, the large queues that are generated and few job opportunities to be able to do them, the elimination of voters in the lists if they did not vote in the last elections …) many people, above all, immigrants and people with very few resources are left without voting.

This, therefore, means that fewer and fewer people vote and that, moreover, they have a very specific profile, so the final results are not representative of the bulk of the population. For this reason, many people have launched to claim the right to vote and change the previous scenarios. In the case of Katy and Orlando, with that graphic video. What do you think?

