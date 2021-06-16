Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in Venice with their daughter Daisy

Not everything is glamor or perfect days, but Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom manage to smile even in the hot sun.

After being in Hawaii a few months ago, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are now in Venice.

Upon arrival in the Italian city they looked somewhat tired from the trip, but without a doubt they were willing to enjoy their itinerary in the city of love.

Loving and responsible, they took with them not only their daughter Daisy, who was born in August and is about to turn her first year of life, but is also accompanied by Nugget, Katy Perry’s spoiled puppy.

Before the social isolation began and Katy was pregnant, both she and Orlando traveled a lot for work and pleasure. In fact, during their anniversary they often share photos of their most precious trips.

Although at first it may not seem like it due to the exhaustion of the journey, surely your visit to Italy will give you endless fond memories that you will share with your daughter when she grows up.

Later, the couple was captured much more prepared for the climate and with the classic cocktail of the region in their hands: the Aperol Spritz, of course, on a gondola.

They certainly make a great team, as Orlando has always been a dedicated dad helping Katy with the care and needs of her adorable Daisy.