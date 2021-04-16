Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr talk about their good relationship

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr talk about their close relationship.

(CNN) – Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are all love.

The singer and supermodel met on Instagram Live on Tuesday, where they complimented each other and how much they support each other in their projects. Kerr was married to Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013. Kerr and Bloom have a 10-year-old son, Flynn.

“In our modern family, she’s probably the healthiest of all,” Perry said of Kerr, who was promoting the new turmeric moisturizer from her KORA Organics skincare line.

Perry said he usually gets a chance to try Kerr’s products, which he sends him with Flynn.

“One of the good things about being around Miranda is that I get to try all of her products, especially when her son [Flynn] He comes home with them in his backpack, ”Perry said. “Flynn always brings this incredible pearl of knowledge about skin care or nutrition.”

Perry and Kerr discuss their motherhood

The two also talked about motherhood and babies.

“Children are my number one love,” Kerr said. “The best thing in the world is to be a mother.”

Perry said motherhood was satisfying. She gave birth to a daughter, Daisy Dove, last year.

It’s the best job. It’s the most satisfying, ”Perry said. “There is no feeling like the one I felt when I had my daughter. It was as if all the love I was looking for came out like a “Bam!”

He continued: «The love of your children is constant and unconditional and is not based on what you have, what you don’t have, what career, what product, and that has made me feel so full knowing that this unbreakable love exists and unconditional. I’m so glad I made the conscious decision to give it a try because I didn’t want to miss out on that opportunity. It was the best.