Next May 9 will take place the Shein Togehter, an event that seeks to support the solidarity response fund COVID-19 of the World Health Organization (WHO), to which it will donate $ 100,000.

According to a note published in Rolling Stone, American singers Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Doja Catel, rapper Lil Nas X participate in this virtual event; In addition, model Hailey Bieber and actress Yara Shahidi participate, who together with influencers and personalities of Tik Tok, will make tutorials on beauty and style.

The event can be seen through the Shein application at 13:00; You can donate in a virtual way or purchase a shirt with which 10 dollars will be donated for each shirt that is purchased, this in order to support the solidarity fund.

Molly Miao the co-founder of the brand reported that it is important for them to support those who need help in these times of crisis. Its goal is “to donate masks to those who are on the front lines internationally, we also wanted to make sure that our audience understood the importance of supporting this cause, so we came up with the idea to present Shein Together.

jb

