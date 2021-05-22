Katy Díaz yields to Bormann

It couldn’t be for Katy Díaz in Belgrade. The Andalusian, 41, went to the Serbian capital with the bets against, but with a lot of morale. After falling in October against Joana Pastrana for the European of the minimum, he received the proposal of World Boxing Council to face undefeated German Sarah Bormann for the Interim minimumweight belt.

As is usual for Katy, she did battle. He tried to get the rhythm, but it was not enough to take the victory. The victory and the belt went to the German by unanimous decision (triple 100-90). Now, the one in Bad Soden-Salmünster will have to wait. Your compatriot, Tina Rupprecht is the absolute champion of the organismBut Bormann is not next on the list. Rupprecht had obtained permission from the WBC to unify against Yokasta Valle. The fight was going to be in January, but finally it was not played and now the absolute monarch must face the official candidate, Katia Gutiérrez (He earned that right by beating Joana Pastrana).

For Díaz, for his part, it will be time to remake the path. In the previous one he warned that he had “two or three more fights” left. It is the second time that the Andalusian disputes a World belt. In December 2019 she also did it for a green and gold title, in that case absolute, against Tina Rupprecht, who beat her on points.