Katy Diaz will contest the WBC Interim title on May 21 against Sarah Bormann

Nacho Gutierrez

After considering several possible dates and scenarios, it will finally be the Serbian city of Belgrade that will host the next fight of the Andalusian Katy Diaz against the German Sarah bormann (12-0, 7 KO).

At first, Andalusia was thought of as the venue for the same within a great evening, but in the end the idea could not be carried out as the agreement was not closed.

Now we can affirm that there is an agreement for the Promotions Boxing Kas (PBK) boxer to measure on May 21 in the Serbian town of Belgrade against the German Sarah Bormann for the interim title of the World Council of the light flyweight.

The significance of combat lies in the fact that a victory can place him among the first in the world light flyweight and place him one step away from the world green belt.

TO Katy diaz (6-4, 1 KO) a great opportunity arises for her to reaffirm herself in the international ranks, something that will surely be an extra motivation for the Cadiz. A question on the sidelines is that he will have to give everything on the ring and leave no doubts in case the fight is close and highly contested, reaching a decision on the points.