Katy Díaz, Gabriel Enguema and Maxi Macchión, three Spaniards in Serbia

This Friday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, an evening will be held with the presence of three Spanish fighters.

The Cadiz Katy diaz (6-4, 1 KO), as we anticipated in ESPABOX, will contest the interim WBC minimum weight title to the German Sarah bormann (12-0, 7 KO), in a ten-round fight. The Spanish has not fought since October, when she lost to Madrid’s Joana Pastrana for the European title of the same weight.

Also ten rounds will fight the Madrid heavyweight Gabriel Enguema (10-10, 6 KO) against the fighter born in Serbia, but of German nationality, Emir ahmatovic (9-0, 7 KO). Enguema, after proclaiming himself national heavyweight champion, has two consecutive defeats outside of our country.

And also, the Balearic middleweight Maxi Macchión (7-1-1, 1 KO) will face the Bosnian Milos Janjanin (14-24, 11 KO) to six rounds.

Macchión defeated in his last fight, more than a year ago, Fernando Heredia also from the Balearic Islands by TKO in the third round.

Good luck to everyone.