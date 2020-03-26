Katty Perry cries in the middle of live television | INSTAGRAM

What started out clearly as a medical emergency for a contestant on the “American Idol” talent show, turned into an emotional act that caused singer Katy Perry, who plays as a judge on the aforementioned TV show, to end in tears.

It was during the broadcast of the episode last Monday in said singing competition, where the 17-year-old contestant Makayla Brownlee took the stage to interpret a version of the song “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves, when it was immediately noticeable that something was wrong all well.

When the time came for the young woman to start singing her song, she abruptly turned around and was forced to leave the stage. Later, said contestant vanished and those in charge of medical emergencies attended to her immediately.

Given this situation, Katy got up from her seat very shocked to find out what was happening to Brownlee, who was the victim of a seizure, it should be noted that she had already experienced such episodes previously.

“In seventh grade, I was diagnosed with a vasovagal syncope,” explained the young woman after the incident. “It is a condition that makes me react to stress differently than other people and could cause a seizure.”

Moments after the collapse of Makeyla, she returned to the stage to try again, interpreting her song in such a way that it caused tears in Perry, such performance earned her a place in the Top 40 of the competition.

Moved by this event, Katy shared some words of encouragement for Brownlee through her Twitter account:

“There is nothing to be ashamed of, #MakaylaBrowlee. We all handle stress differently. #American Idol ”, wrote the singer.

Following her performance, Makayla noted, “This week’s stress has definitely been much harder on me than anything that has happened. There is nothing I can do to prevent a seizure. When I’m stressed, my body reacts differently. “

Perry turned to Twitter once again to share his appreciation for the girl and wrote, “That was the sweetest performance of” Rainbow “#MakalylaBrownlee. So excited that you were able to come back and sing for us and give us that perspective that we need to remember sometimes. “

On the other hand, Makayla’s father indicated that his daughter cannot control the condition; “She is embarrassed, but physically, she is 100% fine. This opportunity is very important to her. I would hate to have missed it somehow because she is a very good singer. She worked very hard on that. “

