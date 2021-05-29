Katsikaris, renewed as Unicaja coach until 2023

05/28/2021 at 8:28 PM CEST

Fotis Katsikaris, who arrived at Unicaja last January to replace Luis Casimiro, has reached an agreement with the Malaga club to extend his contract for two more seasons, until 2023.

Unicaja reported on Friday afternoon of the agreement with Katsikaris and that they “He has convinced with his work methodology and his philosophy of play to continue leading” of the squad, with what is considered to be “the first stone of the project” of the 2021-22 season.

The Greek began his career in the Endesa League in Valencia, where he trained for two years (2007-2009), but it was at Bilbao Basket where he achieved his greatest achievements.

In three and a half seasons, he achieved the best successes in the history of the Biscayan club, reaching the final of the Endesa League in the 2010-11 season, the Euroleague quarter-final playoffs in the 2011-12 season and the final of the Eurocup in 2012-13, recalls the Malaga entity in its writing.

He then managed UCAM Murcia in two stages and Iberostar Tenerife, while his previous experience in the Spanish league was last season when he managed Herbalife Gran Canaria, with whom he played the Final Phase in Valencia.

What’s more, Fotis Katsikaris has been coach of Greece from 2014 to 2016 and Russia for several months leading up to Eurobasket 2013, although he did not manage any game of the Russian team.

Unicaja, this season, has been left out of the phase for the title, a disappointment that the people of Malaga have not experienced for eight seasons.

The composer team finished the regular phase of the Endesa League in eleventh position with 17 victories and 19 defeats, while in the last campaign in which it did not access the playoff for the title, in 2012-13, it was ninth under the command of Croatian coach Jasmin Repesa, with 18 games won and 16 lost.

Unicaja, in addition to being eliminated in the Top-16 of the Eurocup, the competition in which he had his hopes placed to play the next Euroleague, was lowered to the first change of the Copa del Rey when he lost in the quarterfinals against Barcelona.