Katir beats Fermín Cacho’s Spanish record with 3: 28.76 in Monaco

07/09/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

Mohamed Katir this Friday snatched Fermín Cacho Spain’s historic record of 1,500 meters, which has lasted 24 years, by qualifying second at the Monaco meeting with a mark of 3: 28.76, only behind the Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot (3: 28.28), current world champion.

The Murcian athlete erased from the lists the national record established by Fermín Cacho on August 13, 1997 at the Zurich rally with a record of 3: 28.95 which gave him second place, after the Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj.

Katir flipped down the straight to set her second Spanish record this year. On June 10, he had beaten the 5,000 meter in Florence with a time of 12: 50.79, which lowered the record of seven seconds. Alemayehu Bezabeh.

At the beginning of the year, Katir he had a mark of 3:36 in 1,500 and is now just 8 hundredths behind the Norwegian’s European record Jakob Ingebrigtsen, whom he has relegated to third place in Monaco.