Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season 17 Contestants

Justin

Age: 26

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Occupation: Investment Sales Consultant

ABC bio excerpt: “Justin is one hell of a catch – tall, handsome, has a great career in investment sales, and for the cherry on top, he is also an extremely talented painter! He comes from a loving family and credits his parents , who have been happily married for over 30 years, with providing him an excellent example of what a successful relationship should look like. While Justin has dated around, he’s never been one to settle and just hasn’t found “the one.” Justin, that one woman is someone who is equally beautiful on the inside and out, trustworthy and committed to the idea of ​​teamwork in a relationship. She’s passionate about fitness, but also loves to enjoy a day barbecuing and a good bottle of Sauvignon Blanc. Justin considers himself to be very romantic and holds a lot of value in having a strong intimate connection, both emotionally and physically. For Justin, this journey is all about finding his forever, so here’s hoping he can find that meaningful connection with Katie. “