Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Play TikTok Challenge

The Bachelorette men might love to fight onscreen, but when they’re offscreen, they’re the best of friends. Don’t believe me? Well, Hunter Montgomery aka the rising villain in the house recently shared a video of himself doing the TikTok “Pass the Phone” challenge with Tre, Michael A., Mike P., Garrett, and John. He even tagged Bachelorette Katie Thurston and she shared it on her Instagram Story!

Hunter captioned the video, “Pass The Phone: Katie’s Guys #thebachelorette #bachelornation #katiethurston #passthephonechallenge.” Connor felt hella FOMO and commented, “I’m passing the phone to someone who wasn’t in this video and IT’S ME WTF 😭.” Frfr, like TFTI !!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Here are some of my faves:

Michael A. has the hottest dad bod. Yaaaas love me some Michael A. !!! Tre looks like he was born in the ’80s … ok, we’ll go with it. John is the biggest adrenaline junkie in the house, apparently. Hunter is Taylor Lautner’s stunt double?!?!?! LOL.Awww, virgin Mike P. is the only guy Hunter would let marry his sister. <3

Look at these sweeties! It’s a nice reminder that 90% of the drama on the show is manufactured AF. IRL, most of these guys seem like “good guys.”

We don’t know who Katie ends up with (JK we do! Spoilers here.). She’s also been teasing how the season ends. “I keep calling it a wild ride, because that’s exactly what it is,” Katie told Glamor about her season. “You think you know what you’re getting into, and you think you know the format of falling in love, and you don’t. Life happens the way it’s supposed to, love happens the way it’s supposed to, and that was my biggest lesson through it all. “

She added, “I will say the journey ended in the most unexpected way.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io